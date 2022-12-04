 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla invite Ngozi Fulani to Buckingham Palace after racism claims

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

King Charles, Camilla invite Ngozi Fulani to Buckingham Palace after racism claims

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla have invited British charity boss Ngozi Fulani, who was allegedly asked where she was "really" from, to Buckingham Palace.

Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, expressed shock at her treatment by Lady Susan Hussey during an event at the Palace.

The Palace on Wednesday claimed that they had reached out to Ms Fulani over the matter. Ms Fulani said on Thursday she had yet to be contacted by Buckingham Palace to discuss what happened.

Lady Susan, 83, resigned from the household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Fulani when she said she was British at the Queen Consort's reception highlighting violence against women and girls.

Fulani had told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Although I didn't experience physical violence, what I feel I experienced was a form of abuse."

More From Entertainment:

Robert Irwin enjoys a beautiful sunset with his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley

Robert Irwin enjoys a beautiful sunset with his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley
Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out

Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out
'The Witcher' star Joey Batey roped in for prequel series 'Blood Origin'

'The Witcher' star Joey Batey roped in for prequel series 'Blood Origin'
Tristan Thompson appears to be a responsible father as he takes True to dance class

Tristan Thompson appears to be a responsible father as he takes True to dance class

EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show

EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show
Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith

Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith
'Nurtured in Hollywood Meghan imposing her narrative on Harry'

'Nurtured in Hollywood Meghan imposing her narrative on Harry'
Katie Price dons cosy coat as she gets into Christmas spirit

Katie Price dons cosy coat as she gets into Christmas spirit
James McAvoy reveal why he didn't campaign to land Oscar for 'Atonement': 'I Felt Cheap'

James McAvoy reveal why he didn't campaign to land Oscar for 'Atonement': 'I Felt Cheap'
Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux spotted snuggling up after intimate sushi dinner

Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux spotted snuggling up after intimate sushi dinner

Jonnie Irwin’s fans show support after he suffered 'horrendous' night amid cancer hell

Jonnie Irwin’s fans show support after he suffered 'horrendous' night amid cancer hell
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'