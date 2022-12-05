 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Frankie Essex gets her 6-month-old daughter's ears pierced

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Frankie Essex gets her 6-month-old daughters ears pierced
Frankie Essex gets her 6-month-old daughter's ears pierced

Frankie Essex is ready to fend off mom shamers after getting her 6-month-old daughter's ears pierced with real diamond earrings.

The former TOWIE star, 34, decided to get the piercing done for her tot Luella, one of her twins who she welcomed with her boyfriend Luke Love on June 1.

She admitted in her column with OK Magazine that she wonders if she is 'going to get stick' for it because 'a lot of people have opinions about that'.

TV personality Frankie showed her 258,000 Instagram followers the stud earrings on little Luella in a story.

Captioning the post, she wrote: 'Little lady got her ears pierced last week all gossip about our week in my ok_mag column.'

It comes after Frankie detailed her son Logan's 'terrifying' emergency surgery ordeal after a routine vaccination caused an abscess on his leg.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves looks cheerful at a panel discussion for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves looks cheerful at a panel discussion for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
'Violent' Night' to be added to Netflix but not so soon: Find out why

'Violent' Night' to be added to Netflix but not so soon: Find out why
Elizabeth Debicki steps outside in style while filming season six of 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki steps outside in style while filming season six of 'The Crown'

Robert Irwin enjoys a beautiful sunset with his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley

Robert Irwin enjoys a beautiful sunset with his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley
King Charles, Camilla invite Ngozi Fulani to Buckingham Palace after racism claims

King Charles, Camilla invite Ngozi Fulani to Buckingham Palace after racism claims
Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out

Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out
'The Witcher' star Joey Batey roped in for prequel series 'Blood Origin'

'The Witcher' star Joey Batey roped in for prequel series 'Blood Origin'
Tristan Thompson appears to be a responsible father as he takes True to dance class

Tristan Thompson appears to be a responsible father as he takes True to dance class

EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show

EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show
Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith

Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith
Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya look ethereal at their pre-wedding party: See videos

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya look ethereal at their pre-wedding party: See videos
'Nurtured in Hollywood Meghan imposing her narrative on Harry'

'Nurtured in Hollywood Meghan imposing her narrative on Harry'