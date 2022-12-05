Keanu Reeves looks cheerful at a panel discussion for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves appeared in a jolly good mood at a panel discussion ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere.

On Saturday December 3, Keanu Reeves was present in a panel discussion at CCXP 22 (formerly Comic Con Experience), held at the Sao Paulo Expo in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to Daily Mail, Keanu Reeves appeared to be enjoying on stage as he talked about his experience of playing John Wick with fans and journalists.

The actor's body language seemed animated as he was telling some stories, at one point he was also seen getting his hands and knees on the floor.

The 58 year old actor was dressed in all black suit and matching boots as he explained that John Wick: chapter 4 completed filming in October 2021 and had been in the post-production stage ever since.

Keanu Reeves appearance comes three moths ahead of the John Wick: Chapter 4 and three weeks after it was confirmed that he will play john Wick for the fifth time in Ana de Armas led spinoff, Ballerina.