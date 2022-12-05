 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ‘inner tension’ around Kate Middleton revealed by expert

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

file footage

Prince William seemingly showed a bit of ‘inner tension’ around his wife Kate Middleton at a recent appearance in Boston during the couple’s latest trip to the US last week for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Talking to The Sun, body language expert Judi James analysed Kate and William’s mannerisms around each other at the Boston Celtics games on November 30, and suggested that the Prince of Wales appeared tense.

At one particular point during their court-side outing, Kate appeared to place her hand on Prince William’s knee, to which James said: ““The way he’s clinging to Kate’s hand does suggest inner tension.”

“She has done this PDA before but it has been more of a fleeting gesture but here it is getting validation from William’s reciprocal response,” she added.

Further analysing William’s response to Kate’s hand on his knee, James explained: “He places his own hand on top of hers and even curls his fingers around her hand to keep it in place.”

The body language expert added: “Their knees are also touching, providing some strong sensory signals of closeness and support. Kate has even placed her legs in a knee splay position to achieve this, suggesting she feels the touch is important.” 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears fans think her account is hacked after she praises sister

Britney Spears fans think her account is hacked after she praises sister

Kanye West admits he’s sorry for ‘using curse words in the church’

Kanye West admits he’s sorry for ‘using curse words in the church’
A slap, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Kanye West: the 2022 top showbiz stories

A slap, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Kanye West: the 2022 top showbiz stories
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditched by top Archewell boss

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditched by top Archewell boss
A slap, a maverick and some ABBAtars: the 2022 showbiz stories

A slap, a maverick and some ABBAtars: the 2022 showbiz stories
George Clooney, Amy Grant receive honors at glitzy Washington gala

George Clooney, Amy Grant receive honors at glitzy Washington gala
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West's 'genetic hybrid' comments

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West's 'genetic hybrid' comments
Aaron Carter's mother wants her grandson Prince to inherit late singer's estate

Aaron Carter's mother wants her grandson Prince to inherit late singer's estate
Kanye West takes aim at Elon Musk after being suspended by Twitter

Kanye West takes aim at Elon Musk after being suspended by Twitter

Prince Harry reacts to story that said he wanted to teach Brits a lesson

Prince Harry reacts to story that said he wanted to teach Brits a lesson

'Wakanda' stays atop N.America box office for 4th week

'Wakanda' stays atop N.America box office for 4th week
Meghan and Harry's documentary trailer gets six million views

Meghan and Harry's documentary trailer gets six million views