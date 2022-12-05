Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘surprised’ over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix trailer

Netflix last week unveiled a long-awaited trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s show amid Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first visit to US in eight years.

Now, the palace insiders have disclosed the Prince and Princess of Wales reaction to Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailer.

The Mail on Sunday, per The New Zealand Herald, citing royal sources reported Kate Middleton and Prince William were ‘surprised but not that surprised’ by the timing of the trailer release, which came in the midst of their high-profile visit.

Earlier, the Independent had reported William and Kate remained ‘unwavering’ in duty despite ‘distractions’ from Harry and Meghan.

The future king’s spokesperson told The Times: “We came to Boston and did what we set out to do, which was to shine a light on some great work being done across communities."

The spokesperson continued: “Regardless of other distractions, the prince and princess’s commitment to duty and service is unwavering. They got out there, did the job, and enjoyed themselves.”