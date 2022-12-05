 
Karan Johar's son Yash calls himself 'Badshah'

Recently Karan Johar said there's a rapper in his house, and it's his son Yash Johar. 

Turning to Instagram on Monday, Karan posted a video that featured his children Yash and Roohi Johar.

He captioned it, "We have a rapper in the house @badboyshah". The filmmaker mentioned the famed rapper Badshah in his post.

Karan asked Roohi in the video, “Roohi, how are you?'" A smiling Roohi replied, "I'm exhausted." Karan then said, "You're exhausted? Oh God that must be very tough. You're tired. Poor you."

Yash, who lay on a couch wearing dark sunglasses. Karan asked Yash, "And what about you?" Yash replied laughing, "Badshah (King)." A shocked Karan asked, "What? You're Badshah?" As Karan and Roohi laughed, Yash responded, "Yeah."

Karan is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.


