 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

'Good Morning America' hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Good Morning America hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report
'Good Morning America' hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air after the duo's relationship domianted the headlines.

According to TMZ, ABC network's President, Kim Godwin, announced an editorial call Monday morning, calling the situation an "internal and external distraction."

Kim also added the decision was tough to make and not a violation of company policy; she said, "And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization."

"This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.," she added.

Adding, "If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we've said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know."

The decision comes on the heels of the Daily Mail publishing PDAs of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in NYC. 

More From Entertainment:

Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip

Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip
Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America

Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America
Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford
Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'

Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'
Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’
Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is simply just Meghan Markle’s ‘deluded’, ‘manipulated brat’

Prince Harry is simply just Meghan Markle’s ‘deluded’, ‘manipulated brat’
Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'