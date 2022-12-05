Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals

 
Deepika Padukone will be next seen in films 'Project K' and 'The Intern'

Indian actress Deepika Padukone gets the honour to reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar during the finals.

Deepika will be soon leaving for Qatar to participate in the event. The Gehraiyaan actor will be revealing the trophy in the presence of a packed stadium.

This honourable opportunity is a proud moment for all the Indians and the Indian cinema lovers that Deepika Padukone will be representing their country on an international platform.

Previously, the Piku actress represented India at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France as the Jury member.

On the work front, the 36-year old actress was last seen in film Gehraiyaan that streamed on global OTT platform Amazon Prime, reports IndiaToday.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is slated to release on January 25. She further has Project K opposite Prabhas and The Intern along with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. 

