Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Julia Roberts payed homage to her close friend and actor George Clooney in a completely unique fashion.

On December 4, George Clooney was among the honorees at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. and Julia Roberts was also present to celebrate his achievement.

According to Enews, Julia appeared at the red carpet in a Jeremy Scott designed gown for Moschino

The Wonder actress, 55, decided to show how much Clooney means to her as a friend by covering her gown in framed photos of him for the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Moschino gown featured pictures of Clooney over the years, including those from his days on E.R., and his 2013 W Magazine photoshoot.

On an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel, Julia recalled how she and Clooney, 61 became "instant friends."

She revealed to Jimmy Kimmel, "You know, you just meet people and sometimes you think, 'I really don't like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I don't like them, and I will never change my mind.'"

She further added, "And then there are some people, like my GTC, who you go, 'OK, I'm going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.'"

The Kennedy Center tribute shouldn't come as a surprise since Julia has worked with the Up in the Air actor together in many films, including Ocean's Eleven, Money Monster and most recently Ticket to Paradise. The duo are close friends.

Check the dress out:

Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney wearing this unique dress: Check it out


