Tuesday Dec 06 2022
British Independent Film Awards: Florence Pugh makes a stylish red carpet appearance

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Black Widow star Florence Pugh stunned onlookers with her breathtaking look as she joined a host of stars on the red carpet ahead of the 25th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday.

The actress, 26, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore an elegant pink dress with a low cut neckline, with the screen star putting on an animated display as she whipped the expansive detached mesh train to match her gown up into the air while posing on arrival.

It was a notably more relaxed affair than her stilted appearance at the Venice Film Festival in September, where reported off-camera disputes with actress and director Olivia Wilde on the set of Don't Worry Darling clouded its premiere in the historic Italian city.

The Don't Worry Darling star was joined by fellow actress Jenna Coleman, 36, who opted for an off-the-shoulder semi-sheer black floor-length dress, and screen star Daisy Edgar-Jones, 24, who looked chic in a black trouser suit adorned with glistening silver sequins.


