Prince Andrew looks disgruntled during his latest appearance in Windsor amid Meghan, Harry's drama

Prince Andrew appeared to be disgruntled as he trotted through the majestic surroundings of the park on a chilly December morning.

King Charles III's younger brother was spotted out riding in Windsor Great Park on Monday as the royal family still reels from more Meghan and Harry Netflix drama.

The current eighth-in-line to the throne - who resigned from public roles in 2020 after the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal – rocked a black riding hat with white flash down the centre, as well as a jacket appearing to bear a royal insignia.

The disgraced royal also wore a high-necked jumped under the jacket and black gloves perhaps to shield his hands from cold conditions set to hit the UK this week.

Prince Andrew shared a variety of expressions during his ride and seemed animated with two companions as they enjoyed the fresh air.

Like Harry, Andrew is no longer a working royal but what he thinks of his nephew’s burgeoning reality TV career in the US is not known.

There are speculations that Andrew will be enjoying Christmas with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who it was announced looks likely to be spending the festive period at the Royal Family’s Sandringham residence for the first time in 30 years.