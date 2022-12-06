 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Kanye West 'I like Hitler' remark proves he 'pretends to be a White man'

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Kanye West is continuing to get backlash over his 'I like Hitler' statement.

The rapper has recently been thrashed by radio personality Howard Stern on his podcast, as his 'ill' mindset is laid bare on the show.

"This guy is so ill," Stern began.

"He loves Nazis," Stern continues. "I guess he doesn't know he is Black. He doesn't understand what Hitler thought of Jews [and] Black people. [Hitler] thought they were all inferior. He wanted to sterilize Black people."

"And if there was a mixed race baby, a Black man with a white woman for - let's say like Kanye and Kim [Kardashian] - he would kill the children...For a Black man to be running around saying he loves Hitler...what happened to this guy? What in his life led him to this mental illness?" he continued.

Stern added, "I could give you a psychological theory that I'm sure I'm not the only one that thinks that maybe he hates being Black so much. He's so self-hating. He wants to wear a hood and pretend he's a white man. A white man in the Nazi party. In a weird way [he] despises being Black and wants to be accepted by Nazis."

