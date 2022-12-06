 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Victoria Beckham calls herself a 'desperate housewife' in fresh statement

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Victoria Beckham is calling herself 'desperate' on girls night out with friend Eva Longoria.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the former Spice Girl shared a cheeky photo with Longoria, as the duo got ready for Forces of Change dinner.

"Yet again two desperate housewives,(and a baby) getting ready for girls night out! Love u @evalongoria x," she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, lauding the ladies for their years of friendship.

One said: "Definitely not desperate housewives. More like two amazing professional housewives going out."

"Love this friendship love the looks, kitchen...love it all," another added.

