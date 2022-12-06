 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'anger makes sense,' only Harry fought with 'horrific' threats

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Meghan Markle is gaining sympathy from public after the release of the second trailer of her upcoming docuseries with Prince Harry.

Loose Women star and comedian Judi Love is 'heartbroken' as she learns the former Suits actress fought against racism threats all on her own.

"The Met have confirmed Meghan Markle got 'very real' threats while she was a working royal," she wrote for  OK!

"In the same week, it emerged Prince William’s godmother – Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey – made racist remarks to Ngozi Fulani at a Buckingham Palace do.

"I hope this incident, and having the police now standing by her, makes people take Meghan’s claims about the discriminatory comments she received seriously."

Judi continues: "Now we’ve seen the horrific threats to Meghan, Harry’s anger makes sense. It just breaks my heart that prior to this, she had to go through this alone with only Harry fighting her corner."

This comes after Met officer Neil Basu admitted that the threats against the Duchess during her time in UK are real.

