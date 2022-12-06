 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
BLACKPINK crowned Time's '2022 Entertainer of the Year'

BLACKPINK crowned Time's '2022 Entertainer of the Year'

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has been chosen as the 2022 Entertainer of the Year by the American news outlet Time magazine.

The magazine listed 2022 BLACKPINK achievements including their highly anticipated second studio album Born Pink. The four members group became the second K-pop artist in history to hold this title after BTS.

The outlet wrote, "Blackpink has a specific brand of catchy, glittery, and bombastic hip-hop-tinged pop with high-impact aesthetics, often showing up in sparkly designer clothes; in their biggest hits, Jennie and Lisa rap while Rosé and Jisoo sing, each of them emanating a strong dose of cool-girl attitude."

Jennie told the Magazine, "We put in a lot of work so we could look like superwomen. We’re very normal girls, at the end of the day."

In addition, the CEO of girl group YG Entertainment said, "Blackpink will continue to play its role as a trendsetting icon, not only in music, but also in beauty, fashion, and other industries."

