 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Sheree Zampino has 'issue' with Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comment?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Sheree Zampino has issue with Will Smith ultimate failure comment?
Sheree Zampino has 'issue' with Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comment? 

Sheree Zampino opened up on former husband Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comments about their marriage, adding that she "had an issue with it."

During the latest episode of Red Table, Smith's family co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris.

During the show, the experts reacted to a question from TikTok influencer Kat Stickler, asking how to "not fail again" after her recent breakup.

"That's a heavy word because, if you remember, Will had said that this was his greatest failure."

Zampino added, "I had an issue with that because I didn't understand how we could do what we do as a blended family, and do it as well as we do, and as loving as we do, and have an amazing son, and it's looked at as a failure."

"It did what it was supposed to do, so that was successful," she added. "And that had to end so that something else could begin."

"I think what we consider success in relationships has to be redefined," Pinkett Smith added. "I've had some big lessons on that one."

Zampino referred to comments made by Smith during the same show with his current wife, Pinkett Smith, for a Father's Day episode in 2020.

"Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life," the Emancipation star said during the previous "RTT" episode. "Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother."

Smith and Zampino married from 1992 to 1995 and co-parented their 30-year-old son Trey.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s podcast producer quits days after Archewell boss resigned

Meghan Markle’s podcast producer quits days after Archewell boss resigned
Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years

Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years
'We have different views': Akon distanced himself from Kanye West

'We have different views': Akon distanced himself from Kanye West

Meghan Markle series need 'fact checking' as footages branded fake

Meghan Markle series need 'fact checking' as footages branded fake
Prince Harry admits Royals play 'dirty game': 'We know the truth'

Prince Harry admits Royals play 'dirty game': 'We know the truth'
Meghan Markle 'anger makes sense,' only Harry fought with 'horrific' threats

Meghan Markle 'anger makes sense,' only Harry fought with 'horrific' threats
Kristie Alley of 'Cheers' fame dies at 71 after battling cancer

Kristie Alley of 'Cheers' fame dies at 71 after battling cancer
Victoria Beckham calls herself a 'desperate housewife' in fresh statement

Victoria Beckham calls herself a 'desperate housewife' in fresh statement
Kanye West 'I like Hitler' remark proves he 'pretends to be a White man'

Kanye West 'I like Hitler' remark proves he 'pretends to be a White man'
Kim Kardashian gets restraining order after stranger demanded 'telepathy'

Kim Kardashian gets restraining order after stranger demanded 'telepathy'
Trevor Noah details ‘other careers’ he would pursue if not in entertainment industry

Trevor Noah details ‘other careers’ he would pursue if not in entertainment industry