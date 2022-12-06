Sheree Zampino has 'issue' with Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comment?

Sheree Zampino opened up on former husband Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comments about their marriage, adding that she "had an issue with it."

During the latest episode of Red Table, Smith's family co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris.

During the show, the experts reacted to a question from TikTok influencer Kat Stickler, asking how to "not fail again" after her recent breakup.

"That's a heavy word because, if you remember, Will had said that this was his greatest failure."

Zampino added, "I had an issue with that because I didn't understand how we could do what we do as a blended family, and do it as well as we do, and as loving as we do, and have an amazing son, and it's looked at as a failure."

"It did what it was supposed to do, so that was successful," she added. "And that had to end so that something else could begin."

"I think what we consider success in relationships has to be redefined," Pinkett Smith added. "I've had some big lessons on that one."

Zampino referred to comments made by Smith during the same show with his current wife, Pinkett Smith, for a Father's Day episode in 2020.

"Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life," the Emancipation star said during the previous "RTT" episode. "Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother."

Smith and Zampino married from 1992 to 1995 and co-parented their 30-year-old son Trey.