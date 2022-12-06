Kate Middleton secretly reunites with Prince Harry in New York?

Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry in New York?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly secretly met brother-in-law Prince Harry and his children Lilibet and Archie during her visit to US for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards last week.



The New Idea, per IBT, citing a source reported although, the Princess had a packed schedule, she did not want to miss the opportunity to see Prince Harry and niece and nephew.

The source told the publication, "Regardless of what has happened in the past with Harry and Meghan, Kate desperately wanted to have a visit with their children."

The report further claims, Kate Middleton contacted Prince Harry for the secret meeting, adding that the Duke was "on board" for meeting with his sister-in-law and his children Archie and Lilibet.

"At the end of the day, Harry loves Kate, and feels his kids deserve to know her."

The secret meeting reportedly took place in New York.