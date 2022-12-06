 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton secretly reunites with Prince Harry in New York?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry in New York?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly secretly met brother-in-law Prince Harry and his children Lilibet and Archie during her visit to US for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards last week.

The New Idea, per IBT, citing a source reported although, the Princess had a packed schedule, she did not want to miss the opportunity to see Prince Harry and niece and nephew.

The source told the publication, "Regardless of what has happened in the past with Harry and Meghan, Kate desperately wanted to have a visit with their children."

The report further claims, Kate Middleton contacted Prince Harry for the secret meeting, adding that the Duke was "on board" for meeting with his sister-in-law and his children Archie and Lilibet.

"At the end of the day, Harry loves Kate, and feels his kids deserve to know her."

The secret meeting reportedly took place in New York.

More From Entertainment:

UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos

UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos
Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside

Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside
Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’

Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’
Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating 'civil war' in Royal Family

Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating 'civil war' in Royal Family
Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer

Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer
‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere

‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere
Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare

Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare
Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica

Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica
Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Adele says Rich Paul was ‘livid’ after man tried to give her his phone number

Adele says Rich Paul was ‘livid’ after man tried to give her his phone number

Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez
Quentin Tarantino discloses why his ‘Pulp Fiction’ cast wish list had Johnny Depp name

Quentin Tarantino discloses why his ‘Pulp Fiction’ cast wish list had Johnny Depp name