Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of ‘gaslighting’ the whole of Britain in the explosive trailers for their upcoming Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

The Daily Mail, in a recently published column, slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest attacks on the Royal Family in their Netflix docu, in which they accused royals of waging a ‘war’ against Meghan Markle based on ‘race’.

In its damning piece, the UK publication said: “Britain has a proud record of anti-racism and opportunity for all. That’s why so many people of all races and creeds go to incredible lengths to come here.”

“To portray us, as this film clearly will, as bigoted and hate-filled is an outrageous calumny. They are gaslighting an entire nation to suit their own tawdry agenda,” they added.

The Daily Mail’s column further read: “The truth is that the tide of British public opinion turned against them only because of their manipulative behaviour and all-consuming narcissism.”

The outlet then went on to slam Prince Harry and Meghan’s show as a ‘grotesque parody’ that ‘certainly isn’t the truth recognised by millions’ in the UK.

This comes amid rising calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles based on the recent spate of attacks on the royals from the Sussex camp.

