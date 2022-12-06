Georgina Rodriguez takes breath away in gorgeous mini black dress

FileFootage

Georgina Rodriguez left the onlookers jaw-dropped with her classy yet stylish appearance at the Forever Valentino exhibition in Doha on Monday.



The 28-year-old model chose to rock a body-hugging black mini-dress for the night. She matched the dress, featuring long sleeves, with white knee-high boots.

The beau of Cristiano Ronaldo tied her hair in a low bun and carried a chic maroon bag for the event.

This came after Georgina’s sister claimed that she was ‘ashamed’ of her ‘economic situation’.

During her appearance on the Telecinco program Socialite, Patricia said that the model makes fun of her.

"I have heard many rumours of this within the family. She is ashamed of me and laughs and rejoices at my current economic situation," she said.

Patricia said that her sister was a “bad person” before adding: “I am not a person who likes confrontation or getting angry with her. I think we have to talk about what happened and put an end to this situation.”

"At no time have I ever asked Georgina for money, the only thing I did was ask for help for my children," she shared.