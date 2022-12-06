Adele tricks her fans to make them love her more, claims expert

Adele has been using several "body language rituals" and "techniques" to connect with her audience, revealed body language expert Judi James.

James told The Sun that the Easy on Singer uses these tricks to create a feeling in her audiences that she is their close friend.

She went on to claim that the Grammy winner even mimic Bill Clinton to capture and mesmerize the audience with her presence.

“The staging is Vegas-appropriate and creates a sense of drama and status, but Adele’s body language is anything but that,” the expert told the outlet.

“She uses her non-verbal signaling like smoke and mirrors to make people in the audience feel like she’s their best friend and ready for karaoke on her own bachelorette.

“She does baby waves just like Bill Clinton would do when he walked out in front of a large audience and pointed and waved at individuals to create a feeling of charismatic bonding with the whole group.

“Otherwise, Adele looks reasonably authentic, as do her moments of high emotion, but she's playing it all out on a large stage with a huge audience,” she added.

Furthermore, James said, “As Adele walks about the stage she throws cute, palm-clenching baby waves that look aimed not just at the audience as a whole but at individuals that she appears to recognize.”

“This is a powerful technique of ingratiation that many world leaders use to bond with their audiences by pretending to pick them out and implying they are all her friends,” she revealed.