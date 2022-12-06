 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt screened in England

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt is released in England for a week
The Legend of Maula Jatt has made its way to everyone's heart for being the immaculate piece of art it is. 

The brilliant cast of the film has come together to give Pakistani cinema a masterpiece and the journey doesn’t cease here, now the film is available for movie lovers in England.

Film distributers and producers have released an uncensored version of film. Ammara Hikmat’s production presented by Geo Films is the first Punjabi film to do the most business in 4th week of its release.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the second Asian film to do the most business in England and first most-watched South-Asian film in Norway. The film was also released in France where it has received great appreciation.

The film stars Fawad Afzal Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi, Nayyer Ijaz and others in prodigal roles. 

