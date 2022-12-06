 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
King Charles to attend Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will join the Wales’ at Princess Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Kensington Palace issued a statement on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family will attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday 15' December."

Spearheaded by the Princess of Wales, and supported by the Royal Foundation, the service will recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

This year's carol service is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. 

