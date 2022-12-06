 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
India declines visas to Pakistan blind cricket team for T20 World Cup

India has refused to issue visas to the squad of Pakistan’s blind cricket team for the ongoing T20 Blind World Cup 2022. — AFP/file
  • Indian government has refused visas to Pakistan’s blind cricket team.  
  • The PBCC says that India made the decision on "political grounds".
  • The T20 Blind World Cup is taking place in India from Dec 5 to 17.

LAHORE: The Government of India has declined to issue visas to the squad of Pakistan’s blind cricket team for the ongoing T20 Blind World Cup 2022, it emerged on Tuesday.

Expressing its disappointment at the Indian government's decision to not issue visas to the Pakistan blind cricket team, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said that New Delhi made the decision on "political grounds".

In a statement, the PBCC said that Pakistan, a two-time runner-up, were a strong candidate to win the T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s blind cricket team was to leave for India on Sunday to attend the international sports event.

The T20 Blind World Cup is taking place in India from Dec 5 to 17.

PBCA Chairman Sultan Shah, who is also the president of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), disclosed that India's foreign ministry failed to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for visas.

"We didn't receive visas because India's foreign ministry didn't issue NOC," shared Shah.

"Our team is in Lahore, waiting for visas. If we get permission to travel today, all the matches will be rescheduled," he added.

Pakistan, who stand as the number one team in the world, were scheduled to play in the tournament's opener against South Africa today.

Earlier, WBCC's president Shah claimed that India was given the hosting rights on a condition to issue visas to all participating nations.

Be it normal cricket or some special form, ties between Pakistan and India are highly influenced by political policies. The two teams played each other only in International Cricket Council (ICC) men's events from 2012-13.

Recently, India refused to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 due to political pressure. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC)'s president Jay Shah statement sparked controversy.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had clearly stated that Pakistan will not go to India for ICC World Cup 2023 if they don't come to Pakistan for the Asian event next year. 

