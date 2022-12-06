 
Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside

Miley Cyrus showed off her glamorous sense of style on Monday evening as she left an event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

In the pictures shared on DailyMail, the Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker, 30, hugged her dog Bean to her chest as she made her way to her waiting car.

Cutting a confident figure, posed up a storm in a black leather pencil skirt, and added black tights for warmth.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker added inches to her height in a pair of patent leather black high heels.

Miley kept the winter chill at bay, by wrapping up in a cream longline coat with a fur collar.

Her platinum blonde tresses were styled poker straight she sported a light palette of makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Her outing comes after Miley shared an adorable snap of herself posing with her godmother, Dolly Parton, on Instagram ahead of the country icon's NBC television special premiering on Thursday night.

The former Disney channel star joined the holiday show as a special guest on the movie musical titled, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

The Jolene singer, 76, will work closely with her goddaughter once again as a co-host for Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami to properly ring in 2023. 

