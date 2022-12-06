 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi enjoy snooze fest, Bipasha Basu shares glimpse

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married in 2016
New mom Bipasha Basu has recently dopped a heartwarming picture of husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi as the two enjoy a snooze fest together.

Taking it to her Instagram, Basu shared the picture where the daddy-daughter duo could be seen cuddling and having a peaceful sleep time.

She wrote: “This is love. My heart… @iamksgofficial & Devi.”

Previously, she also shared a family picture with a caption: “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste, reports IndiaToday.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for a good six years now. The couple welcomed a beautiful little girl on November 12, 2022.

