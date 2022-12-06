 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

In visit to Pak-Afghan border, COAS says defence of motherland to be ensured 'at all costs'

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir shakes hands with a soldier at Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Tirah Valley.— ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir shakes hands with a soldier at Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Tirah Valley.— ISPR          
  • “There won’t be any space for peace’s spoilers," COAS Munir says.
  • “State’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices,” he COAS. 
  • Army chief visits Tirah Valley of Khyber District. 

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Tuesday that the motherland's defence would be ensured "at all costs" during his visit to the Pakistan-Afghan Border, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the army chief visited the Tirah Valley of Khyber District today and spent the day with forward troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

While interacting with officers and men, General Munir said: “There won’t be any space for peace’s spoilers. No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far.”

He praised the troops for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

“State’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces," the COAS said.

He reiterated that their fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till they achieve enduring peace and stability.

The army chief was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the Western Borders Management Regime.

Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid a floral wreath to pay homage to martyred soldiers. 

The COAS was also apprised about operational, training, and other matters of the formation, including efforts to create a secure environment for socio-economic development projects to uplift the newly-merged districts.

Earlier upon arrival, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat received the army chief. 

More From Pakistan:

FIR lodged against Arshad Sharif's murder on Supreme Court's orders

FIR lodged against Arshad Sharif's murder on Supreme Court's orders
FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution

FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution
Restriction on women’s prayers at Faisal Mosque draws president’s attention

Restriction on women’s prayers at Faisal Mosque draws president’s attention
Islamabad mall unsealed after shutdown for 'violating' building regulations

Islamabad mall unsealed after shutdown for 'violating' building regulations
Audio leaks case: LHC halts execution of FIA’s notice to Imran Khan

Audio leaks case: LHC halts execution of FIA’s notice to Imran Khan
Curbing smog: LHC asks govt to submit notification of 3-day closure of schools tomorrow

Curbing smog: LHC asks govt to submit notification of 3-day closure of schools tomorrow
BHC bars filing of new cases against PTI's Azam Swati

BHC bars filing of new cases against PTI's Azam Swati
SC asks high courts to quickly give verdict on PTI pleas filed against ECP's contempt notices

SC asks high courts to quickly give verdict on PTI pleas filed against ECP's contempt notices

Arshad Sharif murder: Supreme Court orders govt to submit fact-finding report, register FIR today

Arshad Sharif murder: Supreme Court orders govt to submit fact-finding report, register FIR today
Gen (retd) Bajwa should issue clarification on Parvez, Moonis' claims: minister

Gen (retd) Bajwa should issue clarification on Parvez, Moonis' claims: minister
ECP moves to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman

ECP moves to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman
Parvez Elahi’s statement on ‘collision course’ with PTI: Senator Ijaz Chauhdry

Parvez Elahi’s statement on ‘collision course’ with PTI: Senator Ijaz Chauhdry