In visit to Pak-Afghan border, COAS says defence of motherland to be ensured 'at all costs'

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir shakes hands with a soldier at Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Tirah Valley.— ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Tuesday that the motherland's defence would be ensured "at all costs" during his visit to the Pakistan-Afghan Border, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the army chief visited the Tirah Valley of Khyber District today and spent the day with forward troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

While interacting with officers and men, General Munir said: “There won’t be any space for peace’s spoilers. No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far.”

He praised the troops for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

“State’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces," the COAS said.

He reiterated that their fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till they achieve enduring peace and stability.

The army chief was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the Western Borders Management Regime.

Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid a floral wreath to pay homage to martyred soldiers.

The COAS was also apprised about operational, training, and other matters of the formation, including efforts to create a secure environment for socio-economic development projects to uplift the newly-merged districts.

Earlier upon arrival, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat received the army chief.