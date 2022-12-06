Khloe Kardashian shares intense workout video as she appears thinner than ever

Khloe Kardashian is focusing on her fitness as ever as she appears thinner than ever.

The Good American co-founder took to Instagram on Monday morning to share videos of herself working out.

During one of the Insta Stories clips the 38-year-old beauty - who is 5ft10in - claimed that she was exerting herself more than usual as she pulled 100lbs worth of weights. The TV icon said the gym workout was 'torture.'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians vet was having difficulty with the workout as she weighs only about 123lbs, it has been claimed, after a recent weight loss.

'Bear crawls with pulling over 100 pounds,' she wrote over a photo as she linked to Don-A-Matrix Training.

Over a video, the TV siren wrote, 'I do not care about my form here. I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster Don-A-Matrix.'

She is referring to Don-A-Matrix, a workout center on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Khloe wore a light brown crop top and leggings with her honey-blonde hair pulled up into a ponytail as she stopped to take selfies in the mirror.

The mother of two is seen in a gym as she works up a sweat.



