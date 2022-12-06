Shaheen Afridi nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month

Shaheen Shah Afridi photographed during T20 World Cup in Australia. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Tuesday was nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for his striking performance in the T20 World Cup which took place in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The left-arm pacer, who returned to the mega tournament following rehabilitation for his knee injury, claimed 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

In a must-win group match against Bangladesh, Afridi gained essential rhythm. In this game, the bowler helped the Green Shirts bag four wickets and qualify for the semis.

In the T20 World Cup semi-final fixture against New Zealand, Shaheen claimed two wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

In the final game, Shaheen got injured while taking a catch off Shadab Khan's delivery and eventually walked off the field in the second-last over. Pakistan lost the final to England who won their second T20 World Cup title.

England's Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid also joined Shaheen as nominees for the player of the month award. Buttler led England to a semi-final triumph against India.

The wicket-keeper batter smashed 80 off 49 as England beat India by 10 wickets.

Adil, on the other hand, bagged four wickets in the mega. Most importantly his performance in the knockout stage earned him a nomination for the above-mentioned award.