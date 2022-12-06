Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal dance like there is no tomorrow in Kya Baat Hai 2.0

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani dance to their full potential in Kya Baat Hai 2.0

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani set the stage on fire in Govinda Mera Naam for Kya Baat Haii 2.0.

The song is originally sung by Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak. The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and the video starts with them dancing on addictive beats.

They have changed costumes thrice in the music video and their chemistry looks sizzling. It is a modern dance number and they have channeled their inner energetic dancers to set the environment. Nikita Gandhi has joined Harrdy for the vocals.

Vicky calls Govinda Mera Naam his debut film since this is the first time he will be playing a comic role. He has always played serious roles in movies before. He said, “For me, this film is like my debut film because this is something I've never done before. It's only been seven years, but still I have not done anything like this before. It's a big test, it is like my first film. It might or might not work for me as an actor, and I'm really excited for that... as excited, I was for Masaan.”