Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Aubrey Plaza recounts spooking 'White Lotus' costar in terrifying prank

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Aubrey Plaza recounts spooking 'White Lotus' costar in terrifying prank

Aubrey Plaza played an elaborate prank on White Lotus costars which spooked Adam DiMarco quite a bit.

While filming Season 2, the cast and crew set up camp at the San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina, Sicily, a 14th-century convent which was transformed into a five-star hotel, for five months to film.

According to BuzzFeed, there is a rumour that this particular Four Seasons hotel is haunted and a cast member John Gries believed that it “absolutely was.”

Plaza and DiMarco play Harper and Albie, respectively, in the hit HBO series, which centres on a group of hotel guests navigating a series of eerie, mysterious events at the lavish resort.

In an interview with GQ, the actress shared that she played a prank and subbed it as “a Charlie Kaufman experiment”.

She detailed that she placed reed diffusers in the shape of a large Blair Witch symbol on Adam’s dressing room floor. Then, a few days later, she ruffled up her own room in a similar fashion. She then played innocent and kept asking everyone ‘Who did this?’

However, the hotel staff intervened and disclosed that Aubrey was behind all of these hijinks. The staff had sorted through security footage at the request of DiMarco, who had also received sinister messages slipped under his door that read "here lies...” It had left the actor completely terrified and even began ‘questioning’ his reality.

“I was definitely questioning my reality for a while there,” he admitted. “I didn’t know who to trust. It was like Murder on the Orient Express. Everyone was the murderer.”

Although, when Aubrey reflected on her prank, she admitted it was a little harsh to scare him so much.

“Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird. It was really sick, what I was doing to him. I got him to the brink of a psychological break.”

