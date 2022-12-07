Prince Harry, William’s friend makes shocking claims about royal feud

A mutual friend of Prince Harry and Prince William has reportedly made some shocking claims about their feud

A mutual friend of Prince Harry and Prince William has reportedly made some shocking claims about the royal brothers’ long-drawn-out feud with each other.

The royal brothers had been at loggerheads for quite a while, especially since Prince Harry’s move to the US in 2020, when they were reunited in the UK after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April, 2021.

Talking about this time in a new Daily Mail piece, royal expert Robert Lacey wrote: “In April, the sad news of Prince Philip's death seemed to offer a glimmer of hope. The family gathering for their grandfather's funeral would bring the warring brothers together in an atmosphere of reflection.”

He continued: “But those hopes were dashed within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision. They started quarrelling again.”

Lacey then quoted a close mutual friend of Prince Harry and William, writing: “'There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever,' relates one long-time friend with a tired and helpless shrug.”

“’The rage and anger between those two have grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said,’” Lacey also shared before concluding his report.

These revelations come just days after Prince Harry seemingly reignited his long-running feud with Prince William with the release of a bombshell trailer for his upcoming Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.