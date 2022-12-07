 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle says she will fight 'walls of oppression' after exiting Royal family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are talking about combatting racism during recent appearance at the New York City Gala.

In her speech while accepting the Ripple of Hope Award for standing strong against structural racism, Meghan said: "The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope.

"It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit.

"And his appeal to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he stood before the University of Cape Town, a place we’ve visited and hold close to our hearts.

"And he delivered a vision for the common good of society."

The Duchess continued: "He also said those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance."

"We understand this honour, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning."

She also vowed to fight the "walls of oppression" while marking two years after quitting UK.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH

Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report
The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so

The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so
Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit

Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit
BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'

BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'
Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap

Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap
Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video

Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video
Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour

Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour
King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks

King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks
Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively for giving ‘more strength’ a man ‘deserves’

Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively for giving ‘more strength’ a man ‘deserves’
Princess Kate Middleton dazzles in rare tiara for Palace reception

Princess Kate Middleton dazzles in rare tiara for Palace reception
Georgina Rodriguez cuts glamorous figure for Portugal v Switzerland at World Cup

Georgina Rodriguez cuts glamorous figure for Portugal v Switzerland at World Cup