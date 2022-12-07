Kate Winslet boasts sustainable fashion at ‘Avatar 2’ red carpet

Kate Winslet is not shy of upcycling an outfit.

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Oscar-winning actress attended the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London in a charcoal-coloured gown by Badgley Mischka.

While the gown for flattering to Winslet’s figure, the chic dress was something that she also wore to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The dress had silver-beaded detail and a halter neckline. Winslet kept it simple with her hair do, rocking a loose bun with a side-parted look which also resembled the pulled-back bun seven years ago at the premiere of The Dressmaker. She complemented her current look with long silver teardrop earrings.

According to HollywoodLife, not only was Kate’s dress eco-friendly, but it was also super budget-conscious when she first snagged it in 2015. While the Badgley Mischka number retailed for around $1200, it’s still available to rent from Rent The Runway for $180 bucks.

Back in 2020, Winslet spoke to Vanity Fair about approaching red carpet events differently, stating that it wastes a lot of money and the stress of dresses, via People.

She told the outlet that it “always really pained” her that “money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets: flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world.” She wondered why all that was important and mentioned that she didn’t care much of how she looked like.

"The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings…It's so stressful, and I know that sounds like, 'Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.' But it is stressful. I don't like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I'm never going to wear again," she added.

“The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that's only going to be worn once…I've already decided I'm doing repeat dresses. Everything will have to be let out, but whatever,” Winslet had said.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theaters on December 16, 2022.