 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on vengeful path with ‘destructive’ projects’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently standing accused of planning a takedown of the Royal Family with their ‘destructive’ revenge ploy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued this claim in his most recent interview with the Daily Mail.

He started by saying, “This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as individual households and members of those households.”

He also went on to note the dangerous side effects of the docuseries and how it posses the potential to “greatly weaken the royals in the eyes of the world, especially among young people.”

“Of course, everyone will be asking how King Charles will react to this in the short-term, but the effects of this will be felt in years to come. That's the whole point,” he added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood
Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family
David Beckham gives Victoria ultimatum over failing fashion business

David Beckham gives Victoria ultimatum over failing fashion business
Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception

Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception
Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist

Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist
Will Smith hopes his ‘actions’ won’t penalize efforts of ‘Emancipation’ crew

Will Smith hopes his ‘actions’ won’t penalize efforts of ‘Emancipation’ crew
Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row
‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award
Avatar’s James Cameron on art, AI and outrage

Avatar’s James Cameron on art, AI and outrage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to ‘fake press’ photos in Netflix show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to ‘fake press’ photos in Netflix show