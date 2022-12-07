Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist

Britney Spears' ‘well-publicised breakdown’ was recently recalled by a former make-up artist.

During her conversation with The Mirror, Julianne Kaye talked about how the pressure of fame changed the Toxic singer.

The 41-year-old suffered a breakdown in public in 2008 after she checked out of rehab. Britney left onlookers shocked with her shaved head as she attacked paparazzi with an umbrella.

“She had her well-publicised breakdown and when I saw her on X Factor or whatever show she was doing, it was like the lights were on but nobody was home,” she said.

“I was like, ‘That's not Britney’, I thought, ‘If somebody just had a complete mental breakdown, why are they going back to work?’ She didn't look like herself ever again,” she added.

Julianne expressed that she still cared “very deeply” for Britney. “Britney was a huge star, but during the conservatorship, the light that shined so brightly was gone, you could see it in her eyes,” she added.

The make-up artist also shared that Britney loved performing but being in the spotlight took a toll on her as she just “wanted to be normal”.