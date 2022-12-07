 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Britney Spears just wanted to be normal, says former make up artist
Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist

Britney Spears' ‘well-publicised breakdown’ was recently recalled by a  former make-up artist.

During her conversation with The Mirror, Julianne Kaye talked about how the pressure of fame changed the Toxic singer.

The 41-year-old suffered a breakdown in public in 2008 after she checked out of rehab. Britney left onlookers shocked with her shaved head as she attacked paparazzi with an umbrella.

“She had her well-publicised breakdown and when I saw her on X Factor or whatever show she was doing, it was like the lights were on but nobody was home,” she said.

“I was like, ‘That's not Britney’, I thought, ‘If somebody just had a complete mental breakdown, why are they going back to work?’ She didn't look like herself ever again,” she added.

Julianne expressed that she still cared “very deeply” for Britney. “Britney was a huge star, but during the conservatorship, the light that shined so brightly was gone, you could see it in her eyes,” she added.

The make-up artist also shared that Britney loved performing but being in the spotlight took a toll on her as she just “wanted to be normal”.

More From Entertainment:

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family
Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception

Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception
Will Smith hopes his ‘actions’ won’t penalize efforts of ‘Emancipation’ crew

Will Smith hopes his ‘actions’ won’t penalize efforts of ‘Emancipation’ crew
Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row
‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on vengeful path with ‘destructive’ projects’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on vengeful path with ‘destructive’ projects’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award
Avatar’s James Cameron on art, AI and outrage

Avatar’s James Cameron on art, AI and outrage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to ‘fake press’ photos in Netflix show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to ‘fake press’ photos in Netflix show
Prince Harry’s ‘sensational’ Meghan Markle trauma account ‘destructive'

Prince Harry’s ‘sensational’ Meghan Markle trauma account ‘destructive'
Kanye West doubles down on his fondness for Hitler in new interview

Kanye West doubles down on his fondness for Hitler in new interview