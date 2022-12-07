 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra is among BBC's 100 Influential Women List

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Priyanka Chopra makes it to BBCs 100 Influential Women List
Priyanka Chopra makes it to BBC's 100 Influential Women List 

Priyanka Chopra has always been passionate towards her art and activism. This year, she is among four Indian women who made it to BBC’s 100 influential women list.

The achievement doesn’t end here, she is the only Indian actress on that list which makes it even more special.

'After her movie debut in 2002, the former Miss World’s breakthrough in Hollywood came as she made history as the first South Asian actress to lead an American network drama series Quantico in 2015. Her Hollywood acting credits include Isn't It Romantic and The Matrix Resurrections. She has established her own production company, making films in India. Chopra is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, campaigning for children’s rights and education for girls.’ BBC reported.

In the same report, quoting Priyanka, it wrote, ‘The MeToo movement and subsequent voices of collective women coming together, protecting each other, and standing by each other – there’s something very powerful in togetherness.’

Priyanka was seen in Dubai for Red Sea Film Festival recently. She will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s film.

