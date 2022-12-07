 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' inches away from INR 200 crore mark

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 inches away from INR 200 crore mark
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' inches away from INR 200 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 2.75 crore on its 19th day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 2.75 crore on its 19th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 192.57 crore in 19 days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to enter the INR 200 crore club soon.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue
Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities

Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5
Shah Rukh Khan to visit son Aryan Khan's film set only on one condition

Shah Rukh Khan to visit son Aryan Khan's film set only on one condition
Alia Bhatt talks about her 'changes on outlook acting roles' with motherhood

Alia Bhatt talks about her 'changes on outlook acting roles' with motherhood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' to release on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' to release on THIS date
Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'
Google Top Trending Searches: The Legend of Maula Jatt is still going strong!

Google Top Trending Searches: The Legend of Maula Jatt is still going strong!
Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai' character: 'Very similar to my personality'

Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai' character: 'Very similar to my personality'
Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero

Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero
Ranveer Singh says his wife Deepika loves playing homemaker

Ranveer Singh says his wife Deepika loves playing homemaker