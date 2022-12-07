 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
AFP

UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

London: UK police said Wednesday they had charged a man after an egg was allegedly thrown at King Charles III during a walkabout.

Bedfordshire Police said a 28-year-old man had been charged with a public order offence.

Officers detained the man on Tuesday for allegedly throwing an egg at the new monarch in the town of Luton, north of London. He was released on bail and will appear in court on January 9.

Charles, 74, had been in Luton to meet community leaders and voluntary organisations, open a new Sikh temple and visit a new public transport system.

The incident came less than a month after eggs were thrown at Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla in York by a man heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king".

The suspect, a 23-year-old university student, was later released on bail.

