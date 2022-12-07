 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Tuesday night (December 6).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were guests of honour at the event, which was hosted by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation.

While walking the blue carpet at the event, Meghan and Harry were peppered with a bunch of questions about their upcoming Netflix docu-series, 'Harry & Meghan'.

The viral video was also shared by Sky News on its Twitter account, showing the media persons are asking the California-based couple why they are targeting the royal family. 

At the lavish event, media persons could be heard shouting questions including, “Do you have a message for your family, Harry?,” “Are you harming your family, Harry?,” and “Harry, are you putting money before family — are you putting money before family?”

Prince Harry seemingly dodged the questions and responded as saying, “So many questions,” and walk away.

The moment went viral and the video is making rounds on social media, revealing the reaction of Prince Harry to the questions.

