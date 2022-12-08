 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal aide urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

A former royal aide, who claims to have been bullied by Meghan Markle, has urged Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements 

The former staffer, who signed a confidentiality agreement, has urged the palace to lift it and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch.

The former staffer, who signed a confidentiality agreement, has urged the palace to lift non-disclosure agreements so they can respond to 'attacks' from the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex beamed from ear to ear as they arrived at a glittering New York City gala on Tuesday night to accept an award for the 'heroic' stance against 'structural racism' in the monarchy.

Meghan and Harry are 'persistently' attacking the royal family for allegedly attracting spotlight.

It comes after the second teaser for the series, a friend is heard claiming that the couple's experience has been 'about hatred, about race' as a strikingly intimate and previously unseen clip.

More From Entertainment:

Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by five women: Find out

Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by five women: Find out
Meghan Markle opens up on new award, thanks Archetype podcast listeners

Meghan Markle opens up on new award, thanks Archetype podcast listeners
Lana Del Ray makes new album announcement and releases new track: Check it out

Lana Del Ray makes new album announcement and releases new track: Check it out
Netflix series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Everything to know

Netflix series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Everything to know
Blake Shelton decides to leave 'The Voice' because of Gwen Stefani and her kids

Blake Shelton decides to leave 'The Voice' because of Gwen Stefani and her kids

BTS and LEGO are coming together for a collaboration!

BTS and LEGO are coming together for a collaboration!
Prince William shuns Harry and Meghan, values real heroes at Windsor

Prince William shuns Harry and Meghan, values real heroes at Windsor
Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani
Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral
UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles
BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'
Alec Baldwin expresses his admiration for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here’s why

Alec Baldwin expresses his admiration for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here’s why