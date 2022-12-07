 
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Adam Sandler reveals Brendan Fraser ‘made him feel bad’: Find out why

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Adam Sandler recently expressed his dismay over Brendan Fraser’s role in George of the Jungle as he looked amazing and made him feel bad about himself.

Brendan and Adam were starred together in the 1994 musical comedy Airheads and they met on Tuesday for Variety Studio’s new episode of Actors on Actors.

During their conversation, Adam recounted the Mummy star leaving Airheads while getting “very jacked for George of the Jungle”.

“I was disappointed how good you looked in that. You weren’t supposed to do that to us,” quipped the Hustle actor.

Adam continued, “You were supposed to remain like us.”

Responding to Adam, Brendan commented, “The wardrobe was... there was no wardrobe. George wears a loincloth.”

“You did right by the character. But you did wrong by us, man. You made us feel bad about ourselves,” joked Blended actor.

However, he questioned Brendan that “whether he oiled up at all during George”.

To this, Brendan replied, “I was waxed,” as he also added that at the time, he was “starved of carbohydrates.

“I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night,” stated Brendan.

Meanwhile, Brendan made his comeback with his new movie The Whale, which will release on December 9 on Apple TV+

