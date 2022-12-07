 
Neil Gaiman and other top authors open up about their ‘worst book signing’ stories

Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood and Stephen King recently shared worst experiences of their “book signing” after debut author’s tweet went viral.

On December 4, the new fiction writer Chelsea Banning expressed her disappointment over her book signing as only two people showed up for her debut novel Of Crowns and Legends.

“Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it,” tweeted Banning.

She continued, “Especially as 37 people responded ‘going’ to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed.”

Following her tweet, many renowned authors came forward and shared their worst experiences of book signing on Twitter.

Reminiscing about his second published novel, King wrote, “At my first SALEM'S LOT signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, 'Hey bud, do you know where there's some Nazi books?’”

“Join the club,” tweeted The Handmaid’s Tale author.

Atwood mentioned, “I did a signing to which nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help.”

Gaiman replied to Banning’s tweet, saying, “Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So, you are two up on us.”

Other than that, Jodi Picoult stated, “I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach...and ask me where the bathroom is.”

Meanwhile, David Nicholls added, “The one where the bookshop staff kindly pretended to be customers so I wouldn’t feel too bad, that stays with me.”

