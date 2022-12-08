 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West talks about 'abstinence' before marriage, spills real reason Kim left

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Kanye West has shared an excerpt from his new song on social media.

The 45-year-old rapper, who has recently been banned from Twitter, turned to his Instagram to share the lyrics of his new track talking about abstinence and past love life.

“Waking up to / I can’t do this anymore text / And The Bible said / I can’t have anymore s*x / Till marriage / And no drip till Paris / And the meek shall flurish,” he captioned a purple graphic photo.

The verse continued, ” And everyone’s a Karen / When they claim they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand / Getting calls from parents / God calls for prayer rants”

The father-of-four then confessed that his e-wife Kim Kardashian left him due to “headlines.”

“You know honestly / Yall all honor me / I know it’s cause the headlines / Why she wanna leave.”

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan calls out Meghan Markle 'travesty' over fake Netflix photo

Piers Morgan calls out Meghan Markle 'travesty' over fake Netflix photo
Paris Hilton says she is IVF ready in 2023: 'Perfect timing'

Paris Hilton says she is IVF ready in 2023: 'Perfect timing'
Chris Hemsworth calla Russell Crowe his hero as he receives AACTA award

Chris Hemsworth calla Russell Crowe his hero as he receives AACTA award

Neil Gaiman and other top authors open up about their ‘worst book signing’ stories

Neil Gaiman and other top authors open up about their ‘worst book signing’ stories
Selma Blair gushes over Sarah Michelle Gellar after winning People’s Choice Awards

Selma Blair gushes over Sarah Michelle Gellar after winning People’s Choice Awards
Prince Harry and Andrew dealt fresh blow as new law receives royal assent

Prince Harry and Andrew dealt fresh blow as new law receives royal assent

Adam Sandler reveals Brendan Fraser ‘made him feel bad’: Find out why

Adam Sandler reveals Brendan Fraser ‘made him feel bad’: Find out why
Hilaria Baldwin extols Meghan Markle

Hilaria Baldwin extols Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit

Kim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit
Prince Harry treated like Prince of America in Pearl Harbor

Prince Harry treated like Prince of America in Pearl Harbor

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest supporters in Nigeria turns on them

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest supporters in Nigeria turns on them

Royal aide urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements

Royal aide urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements