Kanye West talks about 'abstinence' before marriage, spills real reason Kim left

Kanye West has shared an excerpt from his new song on social media.



The 45-year-old rapper, who has recently been banned from Twitter, turned to his Instagram to share the lyrics of his new track talking about abstinence and past love life.

“Waking up to / I can’t do this anymore text / And The Bible said / I can’t have anymore s*x / Till marriage / And no drip till Paris / And the meek shall flurish,” he captioned a purple graphic photo.

The verse continued, ” And everyone’s a Karen / When they claim they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand / Getting calls from parents / God calls for prayer rants”

The father-of-four then confessed that his e-wife Kim Kardashian left him due to “headlines.”



“You know honestly / Yall all honor me / I know it’s cause the headlines / Why she wanna leave.”

