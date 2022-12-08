 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton says she is IVF ready in 2023: 'Perfect timing'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Paris Hilton is touching upon her desire to become a mother after tying the knot with Carter Reum.

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, Paris confessed that she had started baby planning during the pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023," she concluded.

