Thursday Dec 08 2022
Meghan Markle ‘not the only one’ who ‘face such scrutiny and often abuse’

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned ‘it’s not just royal women’ who face abuse and scrutiny in the US and UK.

Royal author and columnist Eva Simpson issued this claim in her latest piece for The Mirror.

She began by saying, “It’s not just royal women who face such scrutiny and often abuse. Trolling of high-profile women, and women in public life is worse than it is for men. Women are being turned off from careers in politics because of online abuse. And it’s even worse for Black women.”

During the course of the chat Ms Simpson also admitted, “Let’s hope the documentary sparks serious debate on these issues and is a catalyst for change.”

