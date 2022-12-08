 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry & Meghan: Piers Morgan brands it 'worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Piers Morgan is lashing out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the first episode of their Netflix docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly created a havoc with their bombshell confessions in the reality show and have earned themselves criticism from the former GMB host.

"This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible," Piers writes on Twitter.

Netizens went on to pour in their opinions and support the journalist over his tweet.

"At least the Kardashian's are loyal to family. H&M are despicable," one wrote.

"Exactly it’s basically a love island/ love story and Harry saying what Meghan Sacrifice what on earth did she sacrifice Suits," another added.

A third continued: "this is not the privacy both wanted."

More From Entertainment:

Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life

Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life
Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly cancelled by DC Studios

Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly cancelled by DC Studios
Jennifer Aniston sets up craft service stand outside ‘The Morning Show’ set

Jennifer Aniston sets up craft service stand outside ‘The Morning Show’ set

King Charles tipped to axe Harry to protect Prince William 'legacy'

King Charles tipped to axe Harry to protect Prince William 'legacy'
Charlize Theron: Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out before 'Mad Max’s Furiosa'

Charlize Theron: Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out before 'Mad Max’s Furiosa'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry better ‘make up’ for mud-slinging trailer

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry better ‘make up’ for mud-slinging trailer
Kim Kardashian living happiest days of her life after finalizing Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian living happiest days of her life after finalizing Kanye West divorce
Jennifer Lawrence believes no action female leads exist before 'The Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence believes no action female leads exist before 'The Hunger Games'
‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise

‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise

Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

'Avatar: The Way of Water’ teases The Weeknd's new song in trailer

'Avatar: The Way of Water’ teases The Weeknd's new song in trailer