Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Sadie Sink recently revealed that she told a lie to bag the coveted role in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things season 4.

Sadie, who rose to fame as Max Mayfield in the hit sci-fi/horror series, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

She revealed that she got the role when she was 14 years old during an audition process. “I joined the show in season two and I was a fan of season one before,” she said on the show.

“All of my friends were watching it and everything. I was in the audition process for Max and I think I had done four callbacks, did the screen test and the I found out that I got the role,” she continued.

After receiving the call from series creators The Duffer Brothers when she was at "speech and debate practice," Sadie said there wasn't any time wasted in getting her ready to step into Max's shoes, revealing, "They sent a skateboard to my house the next day and I had to learn how to do that."

She confessed that she had never skateboarded in her life. "I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie," she joked. "And the two don't go hand-in-hand, so I don't know why I thought that would mean anything."

"I had no idea how to do it and I really didn't like it," Sadie said, "because the first day I took a pretty hard fall and it just set a bad tone for the entire journey."

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.