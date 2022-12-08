Aamir Khan and Kajol watch Salaam Venky together, remind fans of Fanaa

Aamir Khan and Kajol sit together to watch Salaam Venky

Aamir Khan, who played a cameo in Salaam Venky, watched the film with star cast in theatre, sitting next to Kajol which reminds fans of Fanaa days.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of Aamir Khan, sitting between Kajol and Vishal. They are making a thumbs up sing and smiling widely for the camera. Kajol is wearing a red and grey saree while Aamir was wearing a denim jacket with matching pants.

Special screening of Salaam Venky was held in Mumbai, celebrities including Revathi, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ishita Dutta and were spotted. Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Varun Sharma, Madhoo, Aahana Kumra, Harshaali Malhotra, cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The film is set to be released in cinemas on December 9. The film is inspired a true story of a young chess player named Kolavennu Venkatesh who died due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy back in 2004.