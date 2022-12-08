 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan and Kajol watch Salaam Venky together, remind fans of Fanaa

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Aamir Khan and Kajol sit together to watch Salaam Venky
Aamir Khan and Kajol sit together to watch Salaam Venky 

Aamir Khan, who played a cameo in Salaam Venky, watched the film with star cast in theatre, sitting next to Kajol which reminds fans of Fanaa days.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of Aamir Khan, sitting between Kajol and Vishal. They are making a thumbs up sing and smiling widely for the camera. Kajol is wearing a red and grey saree while Aamir was wearing a denim jacket with matching pants.

Special screening of Salaam Venky was held in Mumbai, celebrities including Revathi, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ishita Dutta and were spotted. Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Varun Sharma, Madhoo, Aahana Kumra, Harshaali Malhotra, cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The film is set to be released in cinemas on December 9. The film is inspired a true story of a young chess player named Kolavennu Venkatesh who died due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy back in 2004. 

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol's performance in 'Salaam Venky': See post

Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol's performance in 'Salaam Venky': See post
Deepika Padukone to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'

Deepika Padukone to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'
Yo Yo Honey Singh makes his relationship public with model Tina Thadani

Yo Yo Honey Singh makes his relationship public with model Tina Thadani

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies
Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans

Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans
Hema Malini pens heartfelt note for Dharmendra's 87th birthday

Hema Malini pens heartfelt note for Dharmendra's 87th birthday
Shae Gill shines as ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Shae Gill shines as ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance
Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'

Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue
Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities

Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities