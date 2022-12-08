 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson talks about the wholesome lessons she learnt from dad Michael Jackson

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Paris Jackson talks about the wholesome lessons she learnt from dad Michael Jackson
Paris Jackson talks about the wholesome lessons she learnt from dad Michael Jackson   

Paris Jackson revealed how her pop star father Michael Jackson kept his kids grounded despite lavish lifestyle.

The American Horror Stories star revealed that the King of Pop taught her and her brothers, Prince Michael and Bigi, to earn things instead of just buying them.

“Growing up, it was about earning stuff,” Paris spoke of her childhood as per OK! Magazine. “If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it.”

“It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, Oh, I got this,” she added. “It’s working hard for [something] … it’s an accomplishment.”

Paris said that this habit of “earning” things did her the biggest favour as she is not afraid to work hard now to launch her own career. “I go to auditions, I study hard. I do my thing,” she shared.

“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated,” she said, “and not just showing us the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places.”

The Thriller hitmaker kept his kids grounded by taking them on world tours and not just to developed nations. “We saw everything. We saw Third World countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she revealed.

Talking about their shared interests, Paris said that Michael “loved classical music and jazz and hip-hop and R&B and obviously the Motown stuff.”

“So we grew up around all of that, and I feel like all of that somehow influences my stuff,” she shared.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Daily Show’ reveals celebrity guest hosts line-up after Trevor Noah departure

‘The Daily Show’ reveals celebrity guest hosts line-up after Trevor Noah departure

Pete Davidson is ‘little hypersensitive’ for ‘more chilled’ Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson is ‘little hypersensitive’ for ‘more chilled’ Emily Ratajkowski
Khloe Kardashian says ‘solitude is my power’ one year after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian says ‘solitude is my power’ one year after Tristan Thompson split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series snubbed by pals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series snubbed by pals

Kim Kardashian ‘makes sure’ Kanye West spends time with Saint on 7th birthday

Kim Kardashian ‘makes sure’ Kanye West spends time with Saint on 7th birthday
Meghan Markle made Harry feel sorry on their very first date

Meghan Markle made Harry feel sorry on their very first date
Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Prince William, Harry in 2015?

Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Prince William, Harry in 2015?
Sam Asghari asks fans to respect Britney Spears’ privacy: ‘Social media can be traumatizing’

Sam Asghari asks fans to respect Britney Spears’ privacy: ‘Social media can be traumatizing’
Kanye West speaks out on controversies in ‘Somebody We’ll All Be Free’

Kanye West speaks out on controversies in ‘Somebody We’ll All Be Free’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release collection of Archie, Lilibet baby photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release collection of Archie, Lilibet baby photos
Prince Harry fully living under Meghan Markle’s thumb

Prince Harry fully living under Meghan Markle’s thumb
Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’

Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’