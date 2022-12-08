 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 08 2022
Deepika Padukone to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Deepika Padukone to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty were together at the song release Current Laga Re from the film Cirkus.

At the launch, Rohit confirmed that he is working on Singham 3 next and Deepika has joined his cop universe and will play the role of a female cop.

“We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” said Rohit.

Ranveer Singh said that Deepika's performance as Meenaamma in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express is one of her best performances.

"Deepika’s best performance for me is Meenaamma from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can’t wait for Rohit Shetty and Deepika to team up on a feature film," said Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe includes Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. 

The Singham franchise stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role as daredevil cop Bajirao Singham. 

